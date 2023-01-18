Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Short Interest Update

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Rating) (TSE:I) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IPCIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

