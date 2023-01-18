Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $1,512,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,810,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,899,844.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $1,548,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $1,520,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,522,800.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $1,556,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $1,559,400.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,535,800.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,379. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.71. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $83.40. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

