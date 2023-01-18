International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 23.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 153,267 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.3% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $4.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $141.03. 124,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,491. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $127.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.71 and its 200-day moving average is $135.45.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.56.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

