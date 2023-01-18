International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Increased by SMH Capital Advisors Inc.

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.7% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 471,736 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.20. 92,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,491. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.45. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

