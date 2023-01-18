InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 447,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of InterPrivate III Financial Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of IPVF stock remained flat at $10.27 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.67.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

