Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 96.4% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the December 15th total of 197,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.39. 2,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,298. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.61. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $25.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000.

