Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 93.7% in December

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 40,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,119. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

