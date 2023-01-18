Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the December 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KBWP stock traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $86.86. 8,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,446. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.41 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.