Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 18th (CF, CNRAF, CTVA, GPTGF, IFJPY, JCDXF, MOS, NTR, RGLXY, STGPF)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 18th:

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $300.00.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.