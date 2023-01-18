Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 18th (CF, CNRAF, CTVA, GPTGF, IFJPY, JCDXF, MOS, NTR, RGLXY, STGPF)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 18th:

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of. They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

RTL Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $300.00.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

