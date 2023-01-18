IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $221.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.17. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $256.62.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.