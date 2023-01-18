iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 394.4% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,200 shares, an increase of 394.4% from the December 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 2,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,369. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $50.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.