iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Up 394.4% in December

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 647,200 shares, an increase of 394.4% from the December 15th total of 130,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 665,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 132,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,076,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,143,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLQD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 2,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,369. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $50.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.03.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

