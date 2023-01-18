iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 148.1% in the second quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 94,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,359 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
TLH stock opened at $113.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.31. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $144.98.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
