iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Holdings Cut by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 3.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.42% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $30,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,704,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,997. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $138.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

