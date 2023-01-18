iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Stock Position Lifted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,611,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,667,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,489,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000.

EEMV opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.55.

