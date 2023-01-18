iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:HYXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,300 shares, an increase of 197.7% from the December 15th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 608.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 400,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 343,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYXF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.93. 8,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,270. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06. iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

