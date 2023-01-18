iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.13. 31,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,211. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.82 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

