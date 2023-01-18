iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 36,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 113,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 161.6% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.09. 17,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,211. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

