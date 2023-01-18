iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Increased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 6.7% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $32,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,850,000 after acquiring an additional 242,905 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.21. The stock had a trading volume of 90,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,666. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a 200-day moving average of $226.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

