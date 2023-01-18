iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Increased by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 4.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,398,535. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $212.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

