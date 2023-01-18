iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Summit Rock Advisors LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Summit Rock Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,138 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 34.1% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $43,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 53.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $321,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $8,659,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 84,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 52,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.69. 2,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.92. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

