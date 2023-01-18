iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,057,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 16,840,092 shares.The stock last traded at $21.68 and had previously closed at $22.01.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,724.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

