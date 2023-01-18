iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OEF. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $177.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,181. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $213.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.79.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

