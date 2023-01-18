iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 3.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJH stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,497. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

