iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $112.71.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

