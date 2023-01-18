iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

