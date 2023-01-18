ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $98.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.06.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 36.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 65,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 11.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,519,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

