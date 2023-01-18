Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Position Boosted by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 340.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 240.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. 3,247 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,986. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.