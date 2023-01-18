Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Primo Water in a research report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Primo Water’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $584.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.38 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 6.15%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PRMW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primo Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of PRMW opened at $15.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.53 and a beta of 1.08. Primo Water has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -147.37%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primo Water news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,580,000 after buying an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,977,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,764,000 after acquiring an additional 470,410 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,814,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,738,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,914,000 after acquiring an additional 198,860 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

