Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Astellas Pharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a research note issued on Sunday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Astellas Pharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.