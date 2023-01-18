Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Astellas Pharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Astellas Pharma in a research note issued on Sunday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Astellas Pharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Astellas Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.74 EPS.
Astellas Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $14.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.63. Astellas Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57.
About Astellas Pharma
Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals in the Japan, United States, and internationally. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.
