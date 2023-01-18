Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shake Shack Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shake Shack in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.79 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHAK. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $57.79 on Monday. Shake Shack has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -97.95 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,071,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,590,000 after buying an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 43.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,047,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,340,000 after buying an additional 318,266 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,932,000 after buying an additional 313,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

