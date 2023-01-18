JOE Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $55.67 million and $2.43 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

