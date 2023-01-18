JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Trading 1% Higher

JOST Werke AG (ETR:JST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €52.40 ($56.96) and last traded at €52.40 ($56.96). 13,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 35,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at €51.90 ($56.41).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($75.00) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($79.35) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on JOST Werke in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The firm has a market cap of $780.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of €51.44 and a 200 day moving average of €43.62.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

