JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.23 and last traded at $56.35. Approximately 5,855 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 29,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.45.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,995,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,812,000 after buying an additional 1,289,575 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.