JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €186.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) received a €186.00 ($202.17) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($219.57) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($181.52) target price on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($190.22) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.3 %

ETR DB1 opened at €163.75 ($177.99) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €135.80 ($147.61) and a 12 month high of €180.00 ($195.65). The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €166.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.