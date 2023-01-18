Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 24.4% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $96.82 million and $2.16 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kaspa has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00429186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,254.58 or 0.30125726 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.36 or 0.00767591 BTC.

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,014,303,133 coins and its circulating supply is 16,014,303,134 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 15,996,343,916 with 15,996,344,470.993797 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00651923 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,879,728.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

