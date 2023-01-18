Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Dry Bulk, Energy Resource Transport, Product Logistics, and Others. The Dry Bulk segment offers bulk cargo services. The Energy Resource Transport segment includes energy transportation and offshore energy exploration and production support.

