Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY) Short Interest Update

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KAIKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Price Performance
Shares of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha stock remained flat at $10.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $14.14.
Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Company Profile
