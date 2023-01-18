KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Has $10.51 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.6% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.35. 116,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $112.71.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

