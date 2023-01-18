KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.40 on Wednesday, hitting $396.23. The company had a trading volume of 129,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,495. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

