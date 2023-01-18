Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 3.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,150,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,485,000 after acquiring an additional 420,339 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,868,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,001,000 after acquiring an additional 764,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,854 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. 179,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,234,185. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,320. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

