KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $428.28

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $428.28 and last traded at $415.06, with a volume of 1180937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $415.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.94.

KLA Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $387.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.43.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

