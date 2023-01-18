Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Down 44.6% in December

Knorr-Bremse AG (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KNRRY traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. 84,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,927. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. Knorr-Bremse has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $26.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Knorr-Bremse from €75.00 ($81.52) to €69.00 ($75.00) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Knorr-Bremse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Knorr-Bremse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($68.48) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

