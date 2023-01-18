Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises about 2.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,641 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 370,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,938,000 after buying an additional 22,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 27,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

