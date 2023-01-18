Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 512 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Novartis by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 5.9% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital LLC now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

NVS traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,727. The company has a market capitalization of $205.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

