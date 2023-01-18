KuCoin Token (KCS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.76 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $754.53 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token token can now be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00037043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. KuCoin Token’s official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

