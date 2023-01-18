Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading Down 5.6%

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) was down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.24 and last traded at $54.24. Approximately 1,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 322,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KRUS shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $529.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84.

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.55 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 245.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 65,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 46,394 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,080,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

