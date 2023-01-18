Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 82.9% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kyocera Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,551. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Kyocera will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.