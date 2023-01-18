Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 116,500 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 116,500 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,191,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for 1.6% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.15% of DICK’S Sporting Goods as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 52.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 10,104 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,060 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.3% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,423 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $126.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $131.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $120,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

