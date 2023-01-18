Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Decreases Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.29.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

INSP opened at $255.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.69 and a beta of 1.51. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $272.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.97.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.62 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,994,609.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,781.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total transaction of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,776 shares of company stock worth $14,328,270 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

