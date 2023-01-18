Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,932 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 137,256 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.37% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $29,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Argus lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $42.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

