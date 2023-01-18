Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,349 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up 0.8% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FOX opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

FOX Profile

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.